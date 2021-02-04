Houston family charged with running sex-trafficking operation out of bar

Prosecutors say family members used weapons and threats to force waitresses working at the bar Puerto Alegre to have sex with customers.

HOUSTON — Four Houston-area family members have been charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to do so, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday.

Maria Botello, 54, her son, Edgar Botello, 28, her nephew, Arian Botello, 23 and her daughter, Yudy Lucatero, 31, were scheduled to make their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Frances Stacy Friday.

The criminal complaint alleges that from 2007 to 2020, the family members forced waitresses working at the Houston bar Puerto Alegre to engage in commercial sex acts. The victims allegedly included adults and at least one minor.

The charges allege Maria Botello coordinated “dates” with clients who paid $70 for every 15 minutes with the girls. Edgar and Arian Botello were the enforcers who used weapons, threats and intimidation to keep the victims compliant, according to the complaint. The investigation also revealed Lucatero and Maria Botello discussed the rules and procedures in relation to the sex trafficking.

Authorities ultimately identified another victim who was brought to the United States specifically to work at Puerto Alegre, according to the allegations. While there, she was allegedly forced to engage in commercial sex. The charges allege she was only 17 at the time.

If convicted, the family members each face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission initiated the investigation with the assistance of the Houston Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.