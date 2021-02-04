Speeding driver, innocent person dead after fiery crash along Beltway 8

Deputy constables in Precinct 5 said the wreck happened just as a deputy tried to stop the speeding driver.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Beltway 8-West frontage road is closed in northwest Harris County early Friday after a crash involving a speeding driver and an innocent person.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on the northbound lanes near Clay Road.

Deputy constables in Harris County Precinct 5 said the speeding driver flew by a deputy with no lights on. That deputy tried to stop the driver, but just moments later the crash happened.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported the violent wreck split one of the vehicles in two and resulted in a fire that was captured on camera by a witness.

The suspect and an innocent driver died at the scene, deputy constables said.

One of the vehicles involved appeared to be a small, older, dark red Ford pickup truck.

As of 6:10 a.m. the northbound and southbound frontage roads were blocked, according to Houston TranStar.