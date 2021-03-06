Houston Crime Stoppers tip led police to what's believed to be Samuel Olson's remains

238 suspects were arrested thanks to Crime Stoppers tips last year.

HOUSTON — One person is in police custody in connection with the apparent death of 6-year-old Samuel Olson.

Houston police say they were able to locate the child’s body at a motel in Jasper thanks to a tip that came in after hours at Crime Stoppers of Houston.

“We were told right away that the tip we received was actually good information and led to the location of little Samuel’s remains, which we’re just devastated and heartbroken about,” said Nichole Christoph, deputy director of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Christoph says their tip line gets about 2,000 anonymous messages a month. On average, they receive 30 to 60 good tips that lead to arrests every month. About half of those tipsters never show up to get their reward.

“We get big ones, $5,000 tips, and they just never come. They were just looking for a way to do the right thing,” Christoph said.

She says there are 1,800 murder fugitives currently on the run in Harris County.