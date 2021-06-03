Theresa Balboa, suspect in Samuel Olson case, lost custody of her own children in 2019

The children's father describes a volatile relationship in court documents.

HOUSTON — 29-year-old Theresa Balboa is currently charged in connection with the death of a child believed to be her boyfriend’s 6-year-old son, Samuel Olson.

Samuel's father Dalton allowed Balboa to watch Samuel with an ex-boyfriend despite a protective order Dalton had against her. According to court documents, Balboa assaulted Dalton last November and she was ordered to stay away from him and his family.

Court records reveal a troubled history Balboa had with the father of two of her own children of whom she lost custody a year-and-a-half before this week’s tragic developments.

A 2019 suit filed in Harris County shows that both Balboa and their father missed a court date.

“I put myself in a position with that woman in which the only possible outcome was failure," wrote the father of Balboa's children in a letter to the judge requesting that custody be awarded to his mother. "Things had gotten so bad between Theresa and I and we couldn’t get along, it became an onslaught of verbal and physical abuse between the both of us and towards each other.”

According to Balboa’s social media, she appears to have had a son in 2009, and court records reveal a warrant for non-payment of child support possibly tied to him.

We also found a domestic violence case in which Balboa was the victim. Her boyfriend at the time got two years of probation and then 90 days in jail after failing to report to his probation officer.

Meanwhile, the remains of the child believed to be Samuel were moved to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday where an autopsy will be done.

