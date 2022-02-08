2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide in Klein area, HCSO says

The victims appear to be two boys that are 15 and 17 years old, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following a shooting that left two people dead in the Klein area.

The shooting happened sometime Tuesday morning on Round Rose Court near FM 2920, just east of Hooks Airport.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says both victims, two boys that appear to be teenagers, were found inside the home around 3 a.m.

Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.

Emergency dispatchers were able to confirm to KHOU 11 News that both victims have since died. Gonzalez says it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Precinct 4 was the first to respond to the shooting at the home and put out an alert on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene afterward and is taking over the investigation.

No other information is currently available. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the scene is still active.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.