Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have any information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers.
Credit: KHOU 11

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.

No other information was provided in the sheriff's tweet.

Gonzalez is asking anyone who may know anything to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

