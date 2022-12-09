HPD: Armed suspects seen robbing Meyerland optometrist office accused of hitting other stores

Police said they believe the suspects are connected to another eyeglass store robbery where $50,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston Police released new surveillance video of another robbery, this time involving an optometrist office in the Meyerland area.

The robbery happened on the afternoon of Aug. 18 on Beechnut Street. Surveillance video showed two men entering the office with one of them walking up to the counter armed with a gun and demanding money.

Employees gave the man an unknown amount of money before both suspects ran off and left the scene in a four-door sedan.

Police believe the robbery is connected to another incident at an eyeglass shop on San Felipe Street where three suspects escaped with nearly $50,000 worth of money and merchandise.

The eyeglass store robbery was the second time that store had been held up at gunpoint in the last two months.

"It was very frightening," Dr. Sana Malik said. "It's hard to explain what goes through your mind at that time, but I just really was trying to stay composed and just kind of follow directions."

Police said they took money from the registers along with designer glasses and threw everything in a trash bag before leaving through an emergency exit. Video shows the suspects got away in a black four-door Lexus.

The robberies are part of a greater trend in Houston. Back in May, another optometrist said criminals were targeting her business and going after high-end glasses.

Since most frames don't come with serial numbers, they're impossible to track once they're stolen. In 2020, in Houston on West Gray, a Sunglasses Hut was targeted. In 2018, in Sugar Land, a trio stole 62 glasses from Lens Crafters, totaling $9,000.