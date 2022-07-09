Video shows 3 armed men robbing $50K worth of merchandise from Houston store

Houston Police released new details on the robbery after the three men stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise.

HOUSTON — Houston Police released surveillance footage and new details after three armed men stole nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from an eyeglass store in the Tanglewood area.

The robbery happened Friday in the middle of the day at the Pro Optix Eye Care on San Felipe Street.

Three men held the shop owner and others inside her store at gunpoint. It's the second time she's been targeted in the last two months.

"It was very frightening," Dr. Sana Malik said. "It's hard to explain what goes through your mind at that time, but I just really was trying to stay composed and just kind of follow directions."

Police said they took money from the registers along with designer glasses and threw everything in a trash bag before leaving through an emergency exit. Video shows the suspects got away in a black four-door Lexus. Malik said the suspects spent about five to eight minutes inside taking whatever they wanted because she couldn't call for help.

"We couldn't, I mean, at the time, nobody could call for help," Malik said. "So they had a lot of time to take whatever they wanted to take...and we had, you know, patients and we were there."