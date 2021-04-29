Mayor Turner to make announcement on police reform recommendations | Coming up at 11

Stream the press conference live in the video player above.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 11 | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the implementation of police reform that was drafted by the Mayor's Task Force on Policing Reform.

One of the biggest recommendations to be implemented is the police department's body camera policy, which is expected to provide more transparency to the public.

New police reform has been a hot topic in the city of Houston since Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in George Floyd's death.

A diverse group of 45 experts make up the taskforce on policing reform; which is focused on finding actionable ways to help the police department improve its crisis aversion methods and determine when video should be released publicly and promote community policing.

More than 100 recommendations presented

In September, the task force presented more than 100 recommendations that included:

an overhaul of the current IPOB to support a full-time, paid administrative and investigative staff, accompanied by a diverse civilian board, to hold the HPD accountable to a higher standard.

Balance the power dynamics between the HPD and Houstonians by releasing body camera footage of critical incidents in a consistent and timely manner

Expand existing partnerships between the HPD, mental health professionals, and social services organizations to lighten the load on officers when responding to vulnerable populations, such as those experiencing mental health crises, domestic violence, human trafficking, substance abuse, and homelessness.