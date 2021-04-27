Police said the traffic stop led to gunfire and a lengthy foot chase through a business complex early Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON — A traffic stop led to a shootout in west Houston early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect was wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Bonhomme, not far from Fondren and Harwin.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the 19-year-old suspect was earlier seen leaving a nearby car wash. An officer said the man was speeding and did not have any lights on.

The officer stopped the suspect at a business complex, and that's when the suspect allegedly jumped out and ran away.

During the foot pursuit, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officer. The officer returned fire, shooting the man in his leg.

Finner said the officer immediately applied a tourniquet to the suspect's wound. The man was then taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Finner said the officer's body camera video would be reviewed. As per standard procedure, the officer will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

"I ask that our community continue to pray for everybody, especially our officers on the frontline," said Finner. "It's a difficult time."

"I just ask for continued prayers for everybody, even the suspect, he has a family."

Finner also said later this week the mayor and police department would unveil the city's body camera policy in an effort to be more transparent.

“We know the homicide numbers are up, shootings are up,” said Finner early Tuesday. “I’m not without hope. We’re going to get this thing under control. But you know, a message to the citizens, be careful. Watch your surroundings.”

He also had a message for the criminals, including the one who opened fire on police Tuesday morning.