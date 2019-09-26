HOUSTON — A Houston-area pastor has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

According to Harris County deputies, an investigation into 65-year-old Paul Cain stated in June after the teenager made an outcry of abuse. Investigators found evidence that Cain sent multiple sexually explicit messages to the victim’s phone and assaulted her multiple times.

Cain served nearly two decades as pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in the 4600 block of Hirsch Road in the Kashmere Gardens community.

Cain is charged with sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child. His bond has been set for $200,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case or any other instances of child abuse to call the sheriff’s office child abuse unit at 713-830-3250.

