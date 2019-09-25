HOUSTON — A jury is now deliberating admitted mass murderer Ronald Haskell's fate.

Haskell walked into the courtroom Wednesday as his capital murder trial entered its final chapter.

Lone survivor Cassidy Stay was back in the courtroom too to face him during closing arguments.

"It's not a coincidence he picked July 9, 2014 to go to the Stays' house," said prosecutor Samantha Knecht. "It's one year to the day and time he was served with a protective order. That's when the revenge in his heart began to grow."

Prosecutors described in detail Haskell's plan to get even after his ex-wife left him. Haskell shot Stephen and Katie Stay and their children execution style in their Spring home. Only Cassidy survived.

"Who looks at their wife and says if you leave me, not only am I going to kill you, I'm going to find your family and kill them and make you watch?" said prosecutor Lauren Bard.

Haskell did not look up the entire time. Jurors were shown the gun he used in the murder. Cassidy and her family listened to painful details feet away from Haskell. Prosecutors showed jurors the FedEx disguise he wore to make his way into the Stay family home.

"He absolutely knew what he was doing that day," Knecht said. "He took steps to hide, disguise, and to plan his execution."

The defense spent more than an hour in their final attempt to convince the jury their client was insane at the time of the mass killing.

"This was not a rational plan," said defense attorney Doug Durham. "It was a psychotic plan."

They reminded the jury of medical records that show Haskell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. They say Haskell heard voices that told him if he killed his ex-wife's sister, she'd come back to him.

"He's sick," Durham said. "He's got a severe mental illness."

Defense attorney Dale Davis argued to the jury this case is not about what happened, but why.

"How, after so long, did he go from an Eagle Scout to a psychotic monster dealing with voices in his head and depression?" Davis said.

Prosecutors said Haskell's not mentally ill but using it as a way to escape a possible death sentence. They closed their case with a simple message to the jury:

"It's up to you to look at him and say no you were not insane that day," Knecht said. "The law is not on your side. You executed Katie and Stephen, and we're going to hold you accountable."

Jurors have three options. They can find Haskell guilty, not guilty, or not guilty by reason of insanity. If he's found guilty, the death penalty is on the table.

Jurors have been deliberating since 3 p.m. Wednesday. They have been sequestered and will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Thursday.

