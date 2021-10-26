Cause of death ruled homicide on skeletal remains found in apartment where 3 children were living

The identity and age of the individual have not been revealed at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The death of the individual whose skeletal remains were found in a west Harris County apartment where three children were living along has been ruled a homicide with blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

The identity and age of the individual have not been released, though the 15-year-old who was living in the apartment on Green Crest with his two younger siblings told police the remains are those of his 9-year-old brother who has been dead for a year.

This horrific story came to light Sunday when the 15-year-old reportedly called police and told them he and his two younger brothers had been living in the apartment by themselves for months with skeletal remains in another room.

When deputies arrived, they found skeletal remains that appeared consistent with the age provided by the 15-year-old. They also found the three abandoned children, the two youngest appearing to be malnourished and showing signs of physical injury, according to investigators.

Mother and boyfriend released

The children's mother and her boyfriend were located Sunday after news broke about the children being found.

The two were questioned by investigators, but later released. No charges were filed, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

CPS seeking emergency custody

Child Protective Services confirmed there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were found.

The agency is seeking emergency custody.

Below is the statement CPS released to KHOU 11 News:

"To ensure the safety of the children, the Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking emergency custody of the three boys. Child Protective Services does have history with the family, but there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were discovered alone in their apartment."

Neighbors react

Neighbors said they were shocked to find out the children lived in the apartment alone. They said they knew the 15-year-old lived there, but thought he lived there alone.

"There is no excuse for this. None at all," Erica Chapman said. "When inspections came ... that was the only apartment you didn't inspect? What did they know? They never went into that apartment?"

Chapman said she helped the boy in the past.

"He was sleeping on the slide and I asked him if he was hungry. I brought him some food and drinks," she said. "I woke him up. He was going to eat then go back home."

Chapman said she would drop food off at the apartment sometimes, but it was hard to tell what was going on inside.

Another neighbor said the 15-year-old boy would charge his phone at her apartment.