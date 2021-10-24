Sheriff: 3 children found abandoned, along with skeletal remains, in west Harris County apartment

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said skeletal remains, possibly those of a juvenile, were found in the apartment complex, along with the children.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three children were found abandoned in an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff also said skeletal remains, possibly of another child, were also found inside the apartment complex.

The scene is in the 3500 block of Green Crest, near Addicks-Clodine and the Westpark Tollway.

Deputies found the children during a welfare check at about 3:11 p.m. No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari is heading to the scene to gather more information.

Follow him on social media for the latest updates: Twitter | Instagram

Check back for updates.