HOUSTON — A home invasion call led to the arrest of three armed suspects in north Houston.

On Friday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office got a call about the home invasion in the 2400 block of Kolby Way.

When they arrived, they quickly found and arrested the three armed suspects inside the home.

The suspects have been identified as Pascual Lopez, Antonio Sotello, and Robino Ortiz-Oduma.

Investigators said the suspects burglarized the home and had several narcotics, handguns, and $8,555 in cash.

The suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Ortiz-Oduma received no bond. Lopez and Sotello's bonds were set at $50,000 each.

The constable's office said additional charges of possession of a controlled substance will be filed against the suspects upon drug chemistry results from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

