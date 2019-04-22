HOUSTON — On Easter morning, a series of coordinated suicide bombs caught worshippers by surprise at Christian churches in Sri Lanka.

On the other side of the world, the devastating attack hits close to home.

The Houston Buddhist Vihana organized a candlelight vigil to honor the 207 people killed at churches and hotels.

Among those killed are Nivantha Rowel’s friends, who were at St. Anthony’s Shrine.

St. Anthony’s is one of the most sacred places for Catholics in Sri Lanka.

“They made it to the Easter mass, early morning mass at 8:30. They all got caught. There were three people. A mother father and child. They all died,” said Rowel, who was born in Colombo. “Really, really pathetic. Really horrific.”

Social media is shut down in Sri Lanka, which has left members of the community in Houston in the dark.

As they wait for news, members of the Buddhist temple are leaning on their faith.

They pray for love and compassion for people of all faiths in the face of so much evil.

