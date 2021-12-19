Men arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in outlet mall parking lot

Police say they recovered several catalytic converters after they arrested the men, who had taken off from the mall parking lot.

HOUSTON — Two people are in custody after investigators say they were caught stealing catalytic converters off vehicles in an outlet mall parking lot Friday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the men were stealing the catalytic converters in the parking lot of the Houston Premium Outlets in the 29000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

When deputies responded, they say the suspects took off. They were stopped a short time later. In their car, investigators say there were catalytic converters and tools worth around $9,000.

The constable’s office posted photos of several catalytic converters they said they recovered. They say they were taken from vehicles at the outlet mall and other nearby businesses.

Investigators say one of the suspects was out on bond for charges of injury to a child, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Both suspects were booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with felony theft of metals.

Preventing catalytic converter thefts

The cost of replacing a stolen converter can be anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000. Some vehicles have as many as four converters.

Here are a few tips police said will lessen your chances of becoming a victim: