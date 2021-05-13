Catalytic converter thefts in Houston up 300%; here are tips to help prevent them

Police said converters can be stolen from a vehicle in less than two minutes but there are things you can do to help stop -- or catch -- the thieves.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is reporting catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically this year.

They're up over 300 percent compared to this time last year, HPD said.

Mike Beglin with Sal’s Automotive once told KHOU 11 that converter thefts are rising because thieves are after small amounts of metal inside the converters which can sell for hundreds of dollars.

Every car built after 1974 has a catalytic converter, but police said these six vehicles are targeted the most:

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Prius

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F-250

Honda Element & CRV

Auto Theft Division Sergeant Tracy Hicks says you always want to be on alert about thieves stealing catalytic converters because there's no specific time thieves like to target vehicles.

“Thefts are happening day and night, but most seem to happen during the day in crowded parking lots with lots of noise to cover up the noise of removal of the converters,” said Sergeant Hicks.

The cost of replacing a stolen converter can be anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000. Some vehicles have as many as four converters.

Here are a few tips police said will lessen your chances of becoming a victim:

Park in well-lighted areas

Park in your garage

Etch your VIN or license plate into your converters

Use bright high-temp paint (lets police know converter has been marked)

Install a skid plate or large cover to the bottom of your vehicle

Upgrade car alarms to activate when the vehicle is jacked up on one side

Aftermarket products like straps or wire cages make it much more difficult for your converter to be cut off