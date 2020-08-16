HCSO: Two women stabbed in home invasion in north Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the two women, who are in their early 20s, were possibly sleeping when an unknown suspect broke into their apartment.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women were stabbed early Sunday morning in a home invasion in north Harris County, according to deputies.

This happened at about 4:30 a.m. in an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Smiling Woods Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the two women, who are in their early 20s, were possibly sleeping when an unknown suspect broke into their apartment and stabbed them.

One woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed as stable. The condition of the other woman is unknown, but deputies said she is expected to survive.

Investigators are on scene to piece together what happened. It is unclear if the women knew the suspect, but investigators are hoping to get more details from the women while they're recovering at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.