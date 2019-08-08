HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Cameron Brewer, a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force when he shot and killed an unarmed man in 2018, has been acquitted in the man's death.

Brewer was indicted in 2018 on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant after he shot and killed Danny Thomas, 34, in a busy Greenspoint intersection on March 22, 2018.

RELATED: Former deputy indicted in fatal shooting of unarmed man

Brewer's arrest is the first time in 15 years a law enforcement officer in Harris County has been charged with a crime following an on-duty shooting.

The lead Houston Police Department SIU detective testified Thursday that Brewer never said he felt threatened for his life or thought Thomas had a weapon when he fired. He reportedly never said he thought Thomas was going for his weapon either.

According to a statement shown to jurors, the former deputy wrote he believed Thomas was exhibiting what is called “excited delirium.” A paramedic called by prosecutors to testify described excited delirium as a psychosis that affects a person physically and mentally, and that it could make a person aggressive and possibly exhibit elevated levels of strength.

The jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday before returning the not guilty verdict in the 232nd Court.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Texas Rangers will conduct criminal inquiry of Galveston Mounted Patrol arrest

'They have pretty much sentenced the school district to a takeover,' HISD board president says

Houston hits 100° for the first time this year!