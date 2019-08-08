GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers will investigate the controversial mounted patrol arrest of Donald Neely.

Neely, who family members describe as mentally ill and homeless, was lead by a rope down Galveston streets by two mounted patrol officers on August 3.

The Texas Rangers will conduct a criminal inquiry related to the arrest that made national headlines.

“This is such a polarizing event that it is imperative that we have an independent, third-party investigation to ensure we address any potential issues,” Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.

Maxwell said Police Chief Vernon L. Hale agreed to the decision.

The chief apologized for the officers' actions but the Galveston Police Union defended them.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will perform a full administrative review of the department’s policies and practices as they relate to the arrest.

