SPRING, Texas — A woman has been arrested after investigators said she left two kids alone in a Spring motel.
The unattended children, who are brother and sister, were playing with a lighter that started a massive fire at the motel, destroying much of the building and sending seven people to the hospital, including the kids themselves.
Tara Elizabeth Piccione, 31, was charged the day after the fire with two counts of child abandonment with intent to return, but investigators could not find her.
Piccione is expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday at 8 p.m. KHOU 11 News will be there.
