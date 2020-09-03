HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men are behind bars after authorities said they stole $1,800 worth of diesel fuel from a construction site in the Klein area.

The incident happened in the 20200 block of Gosling Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a constable deputy saw a suspicious vehicle at a construction site and attempted to make contact with the suspects and the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspects fled and led constable deputies on a brief pursuit that ended in the 5800 block of Bayonne Drive.

According to authorities, the three suspects stole $1,800 worth of diesel fuel from a construction site.

Daniel Ramos, 35, Ubaldo Toscano, 25, and Jonathan Madrid, 19, were arrested and charged with theft.

Ramos received a $5,000 bond, Toscano received a $500 bond and Madrid received a $100 bond all out of County Court 12.

