HARRIS COUNTY - Investigators released video Thursday of an armed robbery at a west Harris County gas station that happened earlier this month.

Two men are captured on video holding up the business at gunpoint.

It happened May 7 around 12:45 a.m. at the Valero Corner Store (2230 Fry Road).

One man was armed with a handgun when he demanded cash and cigarettes from the store clerk, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The other man assisted by putting the cash and stolen items in a plastic bag, authorities say.

They both ran away in an unknown direction.

You can watch video from the robbery here:

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged by authorities to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Division at (713) 274-9210, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

