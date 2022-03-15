Gas thieves steal over $8,000 in diesel fuel, Pct. 4 says

Constable Mark Herman says the thieves were able to get away with 1,754 gallons of fuel from a Chevron gas station in Spring.

SPRING, Texas — Precinct 4 is asking the public for help identifying gas thieves that got away with over $8,000 worth of diesel fuel.

The incident happened Monday night at 10:48 p.m. at the Chevron on 6114 Root Road in Spring, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Deputies say the suspects were operating multiple vehicles, including one identified as a white 1990 extended cab Ford Super Duty.

The suspects reportedly unlocked a gas pump and stole 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel, totaling $8331.50, according to Precinct 4.