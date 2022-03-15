Gas thieves steal over $8,000 in diesel fuel, Pct. 4 says

SPRING, Texas — Precinct 4 is asking the public for help identifying gas thieves that got away with over $8,000 worth of diesel fuel.
The incident happened Monday night at 10:48 p.m. at the Chevron on 6114 Root Road in Spring, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.
Deputies say the suspects were operating multiple vehicles, including one identified as a white 1990 extended cab Ford Super Duty.
The suspects reportedly unlocked a gas pump and stole 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel, totaling $8331.50, according to Precinct 4.
If you have any information regarding the incident, Constable Herman's office can be contacted at 281-376-3472.