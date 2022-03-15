Houston Uber drivers look forward to new fuel fee as gas prices surge

“I have to spend at least $50 a day to get gas to make my money,” Uber driver Coreie Mosley said.

HOUSTON, Texas — People who use Uber will see a new charge when they hail for a driver starting on Wednesday.

The popular rideshare app announced a new fuel fee will be added to fares.

The surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order depending on location.

Coreie Mosley has been an Uber driver since 2018.

She said it’s the best decision she’s ever made because it gives her the flexibility to pursue her dream of becoming a standup comedian.

“I just love it,” Mosley said. “I love being there for people because I have a service heart and then I like making people laugh. I’m always trying my jokes on them.”

But, what is not funny to Mosley right now, is these record-breaking gas prices.

“$4 a gallon. That’s unbelievable in Houston. I mean this is oil and gas country. Come on,” she said.

“I have to spend at least $50 a day to get gas to make my money,” Mosley said. “I’m only driving when it’s surged and when it’s peak. I’m only driving when it really matters. Like 5 o’clock in the evening when it’s red. On the app, it shows us when it’s, like, demanding time for drivers. That’s when I’m working the most now.”

The pain to fill up has gotten so bad Mosley has considered quitting Uber altogether.

“Then I’m going to go get a real job and then I’m going to be the person having to use the Uber to go to work because I can’t afford to put gas in my car,” she joked.

Uber announced a new, temporary fuel fee surcharge. The company said all the money will go directly to the drivers.

Mosley said, “45 cents might not sound a lot but everyone is kind of hurting right now except for the rich people, you know? They good. They good.”

However, she’s now worried about the impact it will have on riders who already think using the rideshare app is too expensive.