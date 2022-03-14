How to tell if you've been a victim of gas theft

It's a troubling trend that's happening across the country: Thieves are stealing fuel any way they can.

HOUSTON — As if rising gas prices weren't enough to worry about, there's a new national trend that is just as concerning: gas theft.

A southwest Houston gas station said thieves have hit their tanks three times and even tried a fourth time. They said they got away with about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel, which is worth about $5,000. The thieves were caught on camera and the store said they were using a trap door in a van coupled with a lookout vehicle to steal the fuel in broad daylight.

But, it's not just businesses reporting the crime.

It's regular citizens, too.

How to tell if you're a victim

AAA acknowledged the concern for customers and offered some tips on how to determine if you're a victim of gas theft.

You smell gas when you get to your vehicle

There's a puddle under your vehicle near the fuel tank

Your vehicle doesn't start

A fuel gauge is lower than you remember

The check engine light comes on

Thieves are using traditional methods to get their hands on the fuel. They're siphoning gas straight from the tank and also drilling holes in tanks.

"With gas prices hitting new highs, thieves are looking to steal gas," AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said. "For a long time, siphoning was a popular method. Thieves in some cases have begun to drill directly into the fuel tank."

How to protect yourself

AAA also provided some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

Park in a garage

Invest in security cameras or motion-detecting lights

Park in a well-lighted, busy area or a fenced-in lot

Purchase a gas cap that locks

If you do think you're a victim, you should file a police report. You can also contact your insurance company to see if they'll cover the damage. The cost to repair a fuel tank could be $1,000 or more.