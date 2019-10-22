GALVESTON, Texas — Police are looking for the person responsible for hitting a 7-year-old girl with their car in Galveston and leaving the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.

This happened in the 4300 block of Avenue P at around 8 p.m.

Galveston police said the suspect’s vehicle has been found, but the driver is on the run.

This is an active scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Galveston Police Department.

