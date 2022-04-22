$300,000 bond set for man accused of shooting person in the leg at The Galleria

The suspect, 25-year-old Deon Henderson, appeared in court for a bond hearing on Friday.

HOUSTON — A $300,000 bond has been set for the man accused of shooting another person in the leg at The Galleria last weekend.

Henderson is facing two charges related to the shooting. He received a $250,000 bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a $50,000 bond for an unlawfully carrying a weapon charge.

Houston police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Henderson's defense attorney said prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke his bond.

"We’ll see what happens at that time look forward to the state presenting its evidence," said defense attorney Sally Ring.

Henderson's bond revocation hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. If he's able to post his current bond, he could be released before the hearing happens.

Earlier this week, Houston police announced they will be increasing patrols after this shooting.

“We’re not going to give up anything in our city. We’re not going to give up Galleria or any other neighborhood,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner of his stance on violent crime across the nation’s fourth largest city.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner echoed Finner's sentiment.