Galleria mall shooting suspect arrested, police say

The shooting happened Saturday after a fight broke out in front of the restaurant. Video shows a man pulling out a gun and shooting another man in the leg.

HOUSTON — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at the Galleria over the weekend that was caught on video that went viral.

In a press conference Wednesday with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Troy Finner, it was announced the suspect was arrested earlier in the morning.

According to Finner, the incident was gang-related and not random. A few people that had issues with each other decided to take it out right in front of the crowd, Finner said.

Finner said Galleria security cameras were key to their investigation and arrest.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

The shooting happened Saturday around 6:50 p.m. near the Shake Shack restaurant in The Galleria. Video from bystanders uploaded to social media quickly went viral.

The victim was been transported to a hospital and was stable. There has not been an update on his condition.

Police say the suspect took off in a grey sedan after the shooting.

