Houston police to boost patrols after suspected gang-related shooting at The Galleria

“We’re not going to give up anything in our city. We’re not going to give up Galleria or any other neighborhood,” said Houston's police chief.

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified and arrested the 25-year-old man suspected of firing a gun at The Galleria Saturday night.

At a press conference about violent crime across Houston on Wednesday, HPD Chief Troy Finner confirmed the shooting, which happened at the Shake Shack located on the mall’s Westheimer property, was gang-related.

The suspect, police confirmed, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The 28-year-old victim, who was shot in the leg, is still hospitalized, according to police.

On its website, The Galleria reports more than 30 million visitors walk through the state’s largest shopping center each year. The Galleria advertises the Simon managed property as Houston’s “most popular retail and tourist destination.”

The shooting, which happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, topped headlines and grabbed the attention of city leaders who say they’re ready to evaluate the mall’s public safety plan, should the private retail property invite Houston police to do so.

The Galleria has its own security team, and while guards didn't prevent the weekend gun violence, surveillance cameras did capture the crime.

“The cameras at The Galleria,” Chief Finner said are, “very instrumental in our investigation right now.”

While Finner declined to go into the details of the active investigation at today’s press conference, Houston police did say surveillance video helped investigators quickly identify the getaway car and a description of the 25-year-old suspect.

“We’re not going to give up anything in our city. We’re not going to give up Galleria or any other neighborhood,” said Finner of his stance on violent crime across the nation’s 4th largest city.

Houston police confirmed they do work with security at The Galleria, and the security team does cooperate with HPD investigators. But because of the weekend shooting, Houston police are now organizing a meeting with stakeholders in the area, which will include other management districts and shopping centers around The Galleria.

“We’re going to utilize every tool. Surveillance cameras. Added police. Over time,” promised Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Working with the businesses that have their own security teams as well.”

It’s an invitation from the city of Houston to local businesses to work more efficiently, together. The decision to do so, lies with retails which operate on private property.

“So if you commit a crime, you can rest assured that we will be right on your trail to get you off the street as quickly as possible,” said Turner. “Not going to tolerate it in the city of Houston. The Galleria will be safe for anybody that wants to shop there.”

A spokesperson for The Galleriagave KHOU 11 the following statement:

The Galleria takes seriously its role in ensuring a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for its shoppers and work environment for its employees and tenants.

Our security program is extensive and contains numerous measures designed to deter crime and respond quickly to incidents. That includes a large security patrol comprised of Houston Police Department, private security and K9 weapons detection, along with ample surveillance throughout the property.

Stopping crime is the joint responsibility of elected officials, the police department, businesses and citizens, and we remain committed to doing our part.