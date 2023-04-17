2nd teen charged in deadly FBI raid at north Houston motel

The suspects are accused of holding at least two migrants for ransom at a Greenspoint area motel days after allegedly abducting them along I-10 in Waller County.

HOUSTON — A second teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly FBI raid that happened in March.

The teen, who has not been identified, is charged with three counts of kidnapping in connection with the raid where authorities said one of his accomplices was killed.

Josiah Lamarion Jackson, 17, was the first teen arrested and charged in the incident. Jackson, the unidentified teen and the accomplice are accused of holding at least two migrants for ransom at a Greenspoint-area motel days after allegedly abducting them along I-10 in Waller County.

What happened

According to the Associated Press, the kidnapping happened on March 18.

A source told the AP that the kidnappers were paid by a least one victim before they demanded more money. The source also said that during negotiations, the kidnappers sent law enforcement videos of them beating one of the hostages.

The FBI's investigation into the alleged kidnappings began on March 21 when Waller County authorities called the FBI and others for help locating the victims.

During the raid, one of the kidnapping suspects was shot and killed by an agent.