Teen charged in deadly FBI raid at north Houston motel

The teenager and an accomplice are accused of holding at least two migrants for ransom at a motel after allegedly abducting them along I-10 in Waller County.

HOUSTON, Texas — The kidnapping suspect charged in the deadly FBI raid at a north Houston motel appeared in front of a judge Friday

Josiah Lamarion Jackson, 17, and his accomplice that was killed in the raid, are accused of holding at least two migrants for ransom at a Greenspoint area motel days after allegedly abducting them along I-10 in Waller County.

Jackson was given a $100,000 bond for two kidnapping charges.

"I don’t know if there’s a relationship between these parties or if these are just two random people who were taken off the streets," said the magistrate in court. "Either way it doesn’t matter. This is a situation where the potential for community safety is in danger.”

According to the Associated Press, the kidnapping happened on March 18.

A source told the AP that Jackson and his compliance were paid by a least one victim before they demanded more money. The source also said that during negotiations, the kidnappers sent law enforcement videos of them beating one of the hostages.

The FBI's investigation into the alleged kidnappings began on Tuesday when Waller County authorities called the FBI and others for help locating the victims.

On Thursday, an FBI rescue team was able to find the hostages and as they were working to rescue them from the motel in the Greenspoint area, shots were fired, FBI agent Jim Smith said.

Jackson’s alleged accomplice was shot and killed by an agent, which factored into Friday's bond decision.

"While I recognize the defendant has no criminal history, I also recognize the egregiousness of this offense and the fact that the defendant’s co-actor is dead as a result of this action,” said the magistrate.

Jackson’s bond conditions include not leaving Harris County, having contact with alleged victims, using drugs or possessing weapons.

Information about the alleged victims remains unclear, including their immigration status.

Jackson is due back in court on Monday morning.