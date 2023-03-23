Hostages rescued, safe following operation in N Houston, FBI says

The FBI in Houston says the multi-day operation was started to assist the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON — The FBI in Houston said hostages were rescued and one person is dead following a multi-day enforcement operation early Thursday in the Greenspoint area.

The FBI said all the hostages were rescued and no agents were injured in the agent-involved shooting. The operation was initiated to assist the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

A large law enforcement presence was spotted early Thursday morning on Esplanade Boulevard near Greenspoint Drive. This was a staging area for the operation.

There is a scene at a motel just off the North Beltway 8 frontage road just east of the North Freeway. Views from Air 11 showed a strong law enforcement presence at this location.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area,” the FBI said in a statement released Thursday morning.

The FBI said the scene is still being processed by their Evidence Response Team who will be on-site for several hours.

An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team will investigate.