Police say they believe the victim lives in the area and that the suspect fled from the scene.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed in the Greater Heights area last night.

This happened in the 500 block of Oxford just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Houston police said Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables were in the area when they heard gunshots and found a man dead next to a pickup truck.

Police said they believe the victim lives in the area and that the suspect fled the scene.