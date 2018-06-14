HOUSTON - The first eyewitness took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial of Terry Thompson who is accused of killing a man outside a Denny's restaurant.

The eyewitness was in the Denny's parking lot prior to the fight between Terry Thompson and John Hernandez.

The witness said he saw Hernandez get out of his truck and threatened Thompson saying he had a gun.

Cell phone video captured Thompson holding Hernandez in a choke-hold. Thompson has pleaded not guilty to the Hernandez's murder.

On Wednesday, opening statements were held in the courtroom in downtown Houston.

Attorneys told dramatically different accounts of the events that occurred on the night of May 28, 2017 outside of the restaurant.

Chauna Thompson, Terry's wife and a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy, will be tried later this year - also for murder in this case.

Terry Thompson faces life in prison if convicted.

