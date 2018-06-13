HOUSTON – Testimony began Wednesday in the murder trial against Terry Thompson.

Thompson, husband of a then Harris County deputy, is accused of choking 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Denny’s restaurant in the Sheldon area.

Thompson has pleaded not guilty.

Opening statements were held Wednesday along with a protest outside the Harris County Courthouse.

The confrontation between the Thompsons and Hernandez was caught on camera back in May of 2017. Thompson reportedly got into a fight with him after seeing him urinating outside a Denny's restaurant.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital after he stopped breathing while Thompson was restraining him. Hernandez was left brain dead and then taken off life support days later.

Thompson's wife, former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson is also charged with murder for allegedly helping to restrain Hernandez.

"(Thompson) continued to hold this choke-hold until it is confirmed that Mr. Hernandez is no longer breathing. Upwards of 15 minutes... with what's in the defendant's words as a choke hold." said the prosecutor in the case to the jury on Wednesday.

"I believe that the evidence will show that the mere fact that this struggle lasted as long as it did, indicates that Mr. Thompson had no intention of killing Mr. Hernandez. If he had any intention of killing Mr. Hernandez, a choke hold would've had him unconscious in 15 to 20 seconds." said Thompson's attorney.

The Hernandez family has been fighting for justice for their son since this all happened last year.

“Gracias a todos por su appoyo — I don't know what we'd have done by ourselves,” Ignacio Hernandez, father of John Hernandez, said during last week’s jury selection.

This has been a high-profile case followed throughout the country.

At first, Hernandez was charged before an eyewitness' cell phone video surfaced.

If convicted, Thompson could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

