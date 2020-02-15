HOUSTON — A robbery suspect is on the run after shooting an employee at a smoke shop Friday night in southeast Houston.

This happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. at the Vitrum Smoke Shop in the 11500 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said the suspect walked inside the smoke shop with a pistol and demanded a customer's wallet and cash from the cash register.

The female employee behind the counter reached for a gun and that's when the suspect shot her several times in the torso area, police said.

She was hit in the chest and suffered injuries to her hand and arm. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

The suspect, who was described as a 6-foot man wearing a black ski mask and black hoodie, was able to get away.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to gather more information.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is investigating.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM