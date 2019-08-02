CONROE, Texas — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a 25-year-old woman in a drunk driving crash last year in Montgomery County is headed to prison.

Starlan Smith, 38, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for the death of Karla Tapia, who was killed last April when Smith’s vehicle rammed into Tapia’s from behind on Interstate 45.

Smith pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter Dec. 4. He received the maximum sentence Thursday.

Montgomery County prosecutors said Smith listened as members of the Tapia family gave victim impact statements.

The busy and crowded courtroom was silent as Tapia’s family members told Smith about what a caring and selfless person Karla was and the impact she had on their lives and how much pain his actions have caused.

Tapia was driving home on Saturday, April 21, 2018 around 3 a.m. She was north on I-45 when her vehicle was hit by Smith’s.

The force of the impact propelled Tapia’s vehicle forward and into the concrete barriers that separate the northbound and southbound I-45 traffic, prosecutors said. Her vehicle tumbled and Tapia was ejected.

The airbag control module from Smith’s vehicle showed that he was traveling 99 miles per hour when he hit Tapia’s.

Smith’s blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit, prosecutors said.

Andrew James, the vehicular crimes chief prosecutor in Montgomery County, thanked law enforcement agencies, particularly the Department of Public Safety, for investigating the crash.

“The life of a wonderful young lady was ended because of Starlan Smith’s reckless and selfish actions when he chose to get intoxicated and drive,” James said. “Now, because of his inexcusable choices, a good family is learning to live with the pain and heartbreak of losing a loved one.”

