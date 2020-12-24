Driver found with fatal gunshot wound in north Harris County, deputies say

Harris County sheriff deputies are responding to the scene on Root Road, near Gosling Road and the Grand Parkway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver found with a gunshot wound has died after being Life Flighted to he hospital Thursday morning in the Spring area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's office.

Investigators said a driver was found with a possible gunshot wound in the 5700 block of Root Road, near the Grand Parkway and Gosling Road. He was still in his car.

To our community members in the Spring area, near SH 99 & Gosling: @HCSOTexas units were dispatched to the 5700 blk of Root Rd. Upon arrival, units found a car and an injured driver wounded from a possible gunshot wound. Unk where the initial incident occurred & what transpired. pic.twitter.com/HPGmDA2IfG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 24, 2020

The victim was taken to the hospital via Life Flight. He was pronounced dead at the hospital hours later.

Investigators were able to get little information from the victim, except that the alleged shooter was riding in a white sedan.

Shortly after the incident, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had tweeted it was still unclear when, where or why he was shot.

HCSO is still investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.