Dog nicknamed 'Pickle' saved after spending 5 days with head stuck in tire rim

The dog was rescued through the quick actions of a Brazoria County sheriff deputy after being found in Angleton, Texas.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — A local dog — who rescuers have named 'Pickle' — is resting comfortably after his head was stuck inside tire rim for five days in Brazoria County, Texas.

His rescue took a fast-acting sheriffs deputy, a dedicated team of veteranians, firefighters and the jaws of life. It all started Wednesday in area near the old rodeo arena in Angleton, Texas.

It's still unclear how the dog became stuck, but a man had been caring for the dog as struggled to free it from the tire rim. He feed Pickle water and chicken broth as he used oils and other methods to try and safely free the animal.

However, the situation became dire Wednesday and he called Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kelly Russell, who workers with a local rescue group in her spare time, for assistance.

Rescuers said Pickle could have died from suffocation. He was already found in pain and suffering from a swollen head.

Whoa!



Firefighters use the 'Jaws of Life' to remove a tire rim from a dog!



The pup, named Pickle by rescuers in Brazoria Co., got its head stuck in the rim. Head then swelled.



This is a first for firefighters, the dog rescue group and the vet staff.



Full story on #khou11 pic.twitter.com/O38Tmb979e — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) December 24, 2020

Russell was able to get the dog to the Sienna at Six Veterinary Hospital before they closed. It tough for veterinarians to pull him from the hubcap, so the animal was sedated and Missouri City firefighters were called in to help.

Three Little Pitties All Breed Rescue said he still has some swelling in his face and is a bit unnerved by the medical cone he has to wear, but he is resting comfortably and healing. They added that his vitals are good and their were no open wounds around his neck.

He is expected to be hospitalized until Monday, when he will be given to a foster family until he is found a safe permanent home.

Rescuers said they decided to name the dog "Pickle" since he had gotten himself into a "pickle." Russell said the dog is about a year and a half old.

The rescue group will be caring for him and will accept any donations toward his care.

It's a nice little Christmastime miracle!