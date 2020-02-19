HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver fled the scene of a major crash involving an Amazon delivery truck near Katy, deputies said late Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 5600 block of Katy Hockley, according to Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It appeared the driver of a Dodge Challenger slammed into the side of the Amazon truck, destroying both vehicles.

Deputies said the driver fled the scene on foot.

Life Flight responded and took an adult male to the hospital.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter