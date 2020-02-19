HOUSTON — Two undercover officers said they were fired at after following a suspicious vehicle into south Houston.

The Houston Police Department officers were conducting surveillance late Tuesday in an unmarked vehicle at Spotts Park, west of downtown, when they saw two suspicious cars leaving the park after hours.

One vehicle had paper plates and the other had plates from out of state, police said. Officers followed the vehicles while waiting for backup, heading south.

The officers said they lost sight of the vehicles, but when they got to Lydia and Springhill, south of Third Ward, they received gunfire from two different directions.

They were not hurt, and police later located three males with weapons in their vehicles nearby. Police also located an AK-47 down the street from where the shots were heard.

The men were detained for questioning, but so far police have not announced any arrests or charges in the case.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter