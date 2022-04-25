HPD: Driver dies after being ejected in crash near East Freeway

Houston Police say they believe the driver may have been under the influence when the crash happened.

HOUSTON — A driver died after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened on the service road of the East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound when he sideswiped a Camaro.

The impact caused the driver to lose control of the Impala, causing the car to flip over and eject the driver. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and believe he may have been intoxicated.

When police arrived, they say the driver was dead on scene.

Police say the deceased driver is believed to be at fault and that the driver of the Camaro was cleared of any intoxication.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

The driver of the Camaro was not injured in the crash, according to HPD Sgt. Rose.