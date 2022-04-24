Man killed in shooting at NE Harris County car wash

Investigators said the man was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 13000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday at a northeast Harris County car wash, according to investigators.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a self-service car wash in the 13000 block of Aldine Westfield Road, near Aldine Mail Route Road.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was talking to a man and a woman before the shooting. After talking, they got into a fight and shots rang out.

Witnesses said they heard about four or five gunshots. The victim was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects left the scene northbound on Aldine Westfield in an early 90s model Buick four-door sedan. Investigators said the male suspect was wearing a blue button-down shirt and blue jeans and the woman was wearing a red tank top and blue jeans.