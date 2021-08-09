Caught on camera: Harris County Pct. 5 deputy jumps off highway to avoid being hit by alleged drunk driver

Deputy Aaron Gonzales is out of the hospital but suffered a serious back injury. Precinct 5 said he may need surgery.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputy is lucky to be alive after he was almost hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The close call was caught on camera and the constable's office posted the video on its Facebook page.

Authorities said Deputy Aaron Gonzales suffered serious injuries when he jumped over a highway barrier to avoid being hit.

When you slow the video down, you can see just how close the SUV came to hitting the deputy.

Precinct 5 said Gonzales blocked the entrance ramp on the Beltway near I-10 to help a stranded motorist during the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

As the wrecker was hooking up the stalled car, Gonzales started flashing his flashlight at a car that was driving toward them. The car zoomed by as Gonzales jumped out of the way and over the barrier.

No one else was hurt.

Gonzales is out of the hospital but suffered a serious back injury, authorities said. Precinct 5 officials said he may need surgery.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Jessica Wong, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.