HCSO searching for suspects in nightclub shootings that left 1 dead, 5 injured

Investigators released photos of three men wanted for questioning in the August 8 shootings at Club Vision.

HOUSTON — Investigators are trying to identify three suspects after six people were shot at a northside nightclub last month.

Harris County sheriff deputies said one person was killed in the Aug. 8 shootout inside Club Vision on FM 1960. Witnesses said it happened around 2 a.m. after a fight broke out.

Note: The video in this story originally aired on Aug. 8.

The victim died at the scene and was later identified as Derrick Johnson.

Another man was shot in the head and airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said more shots were fired in the parking lot where some innocent bystanders were hit.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office released photos of three suspects that came from surveillance video.

Investigators believe one of them was driving a newer model blueish gray, 4-door Ford F-150 with aftermarket rims.

Deputies believe a couple hundred people were inside the club the night of the shootings, possibly for a private event.

They found multiple guns inside the nightclub.