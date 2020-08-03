MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 7 sergeant is recovering in the hospital Sunday after being hit by a suspected drunken driver in Missouri City, Harris County deputies said.

Investigators said the sergeant was T-boned by the driver in the 14300 block of Hillcroft Street and taken to Memorial Hermann where he started going in and out of conscious.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to Memorial Hermann for face injuries. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Precinct 7 has not released the names of the injured sergeant or the accused intoxicated driver.

We are working to learn more on their conditions.

