Passenger killed in wrong-way vehicle after crash with Brazoria County deputy, sheriff's office says

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the suspected wrong-way driver is in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A sheriff’s deputy was involved in a deadly crash with a suspected wrong-way driver on State Highway 332 early Wednesday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the deputy and the suspect driving were transported to a local hospital. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other man is in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

A male passenger in the suspect's vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the Lake Jackson area.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was driving in a marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe when he was involved in the crash with the black Ford sedan that was heading the wrong way. A third vehicle that was not involved in the initial crash, hit one of the vehicles, but had minor damage.

The sheriff’s office said the third driver was not injured and was released at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting the crash investigation.