Charges filed against Pasadena man who claims he shot girlfriend because he thought she was intruder

Bobby Wolfe, who played football at Madison High School and the University of Arizona, is charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of Chrisheena Lamontrici.

PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena man who admitted he shot his girlfriend multiple times early Monday morning has now been charged in connection with her death.

Bobby Wolfe, 22, is charged with manslaughter after telling Pasadena police that he shot Chrisheena Lamontrici because he thought she was an intruder.

Lamontrici, 23, was shot six times and later died at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at the couple's apartment in the 4000 block of Burke Road.

Investigators said it does appear to be some damage to the front door of the unit, as if someone may have been trying to break in, Pasadena police said on Tuesday.

In court documents, the prosecutor called Wolfe's actions "extremely wreckless."

Pasadena police say the investigation is ongoing and Wolfe has been cooperating.

Wolfe played football at Madison High School and the University of Arizona.

According to a profile on Arizona's website, Wolfe appeared in nine games as a reserve cornerback when he was a true freshman.

He opted out for the 2020 season and was no longer part of the team last season, according to reports.